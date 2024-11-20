Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Sam Critchley

Parents: Amy and James Critchley

GPA: 4.348

Favorite subject(s): Band, physics and chemistry

Extracurricular activities: The GoGreen Environmental Club and Marching Band.

Hobbies/Interests: Writing music, playing piano and spending quality time with my doggos.

Plans after graduation: I plan to go to college for engineering.

Sam is proudest of: My ability to set ambitious goals and achieve them. I strive to fill my time with classes and activities that push me to my limits.

Sam makes a contribution by: Helping those around me. One way I do this is in Marching Band, where I volunteer as a sound engineer to fill in a role that is very much needed.

Where Sam sees himself in 10-20 years: I hope to have a graduate degree in a field of engineering that I’m passionate about, which I can use to solve problems and make an important difference in the world. I hope to be living somewhere surrounded by nature with lots of animals.

What concerns Sam in the world: Climate Change and its concerning impact on ecosystems all around the world.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I appreciate how Lake Orion High School has a wide selection of classes to take at all levels, with many amazing teachers.

Recommending staff member: Michael Steele, Stephen Tighe and Kaitlin Shanks.