Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Matthew Toffolo

Parent(s): Jason and Tricia Toffolo
GPA: 3.7
Favorite subject(s): Work study program at Visioneering.
Favorite extracurricular activities: St. Joseph Youth group and Project People.
Hobbies/Interests: Fishing and jet skiing.
Plans after graduation: I will be attending Ferris State University for welding engineering.
What Matthew is proudest of: Having had two paid internships in the last two years.
How Matthew contributes to make the world a better place: Leading by example and being a kind person.
What Matthew envisions in 10-20 years: I will be a welding engineer, married, have a thriving career, and will own a home.
What concerns Matthew most in the world: Poverty
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: All the opportunities they provide.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Everett.
