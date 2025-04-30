Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Matthew Toffolo

Parent(s): Jason and Tricia Toffolo

GPA: 3.7

Favorite subject(s): Work study program at Visioneering.

Favorite extracurricular activities: St. Joseph Youth group and Project People.

Hobbies/Interests: Fishing and jet skiing.

Plans after graduation: I will be attending Ferris State University for welding engineering.

What Matthew is proudest of: Having had two paid internships in the last two years.

How Matthew contributes to make the world a better place: Leading by example and being a kind person.

What Matthew envisions in 10-20 years: I will be a welding engineer, married, have a thriving career, and will own a home.

What concerns Matthew most in the world: Poverty

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: All the opportunities they provide.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Everett.