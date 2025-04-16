Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Mason Steele

Parents: Christopher and Dawn Steele

GPA: 3.868

Favorite subject(s): Math and science

Extracurricular activities: I enjoyed being in robotics last year.

Hobbies/Interests: Video games, Legos and exploring the outdoors.

Plans after graduation: I am going to Oakland Community College and major in Computer Aided: Project Design.

What Mason is proudest of: This has always been a tough subject for me to answer as I don’t like to draw attention to myself. However, as my parents describe my best (characteristic) is to overcome adversities throughout my life. I was able to achieve my goal to graduate and did so early.

How Mason contributes: I feel my best contribution is my compassion and empathy towards others and showing them, no matter what, you can have strength to succeed.

What Mason envisions in 10-20 years: My end goal is to start my own design company creating product(s) that can be helpful to others with disabilities.

What concerns Mason in the world: The environment and how it affects the ecosystems and wildlife. Another concern that touches closer to home is inclusive access for those with all sorts of disabilities. I know first hand how it feels not to be able to participate in activities.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The staff and all they did to support me during my time at Lake Orion High School.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Pavelich