Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Macy McDermott

Parents: Jacqueline and John McDermott
GPA: 4.225
Favorite subjects: AP Biology, Honors Human Anatomy.
Extracurricular activities: Yearbook, HOSA, NEHS.
Hobbies/Interests: working out, reading, shopping.
Plans after graduation: Attend the University of Michigan School of Nursing to become a CRNA.
Macy is most proud of: Being the first person in my family to attend UofM, and the first one to pursue a nursing career.
Macy makes the world a better place by: I always offer a hand to help out anyone who may be struggling.
The issue that concerns Macy: Increasing disinterest/lack of education in certain areas of the world.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The endless opportunities. Everyone has a chance to find their niche and do what they love.
Recommending Teacher: Stephanie Orth.
