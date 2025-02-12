Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Dylan Verlinden

Parents: Shawn and Jennifer Verlinden

GPA: 4.346

Favorite subjects: Math and Science

Favorite extracurricular activities: Club and high school soccer

Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family and friends, camping, traveling, playing sports and being active.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college somewhere in Michigan and study engineering.

What Dylan is most proud of: Making all-state second team for soccer last season.

How Dylan makes the world a better place: I make an effort to uplift others with compliments and support whenever I can. I find opportunities to give back and contribute to the community through volunteering.

What Dylan envisions in 10 to 20 years: I hope to have a good job as a biomedical engineer where I can use my education to help improve the quality of life for others. I also want to be able to travel and see places around the world.

What issues concern Dylan the most: The increasing amount of poverty and poor living conditions for people throughout the world.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The sports games, the school spirit and sense of community everyone shows during activities like Cell Out, powder puff and football games.

Recommending staff member: Leigh Stone