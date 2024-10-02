Lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Aidan Adams

Parent(s): Jeff and Gina Adams
GPA: 3.824
Favorite subject(s): Math and History
Extracurricular activities: playing Varsity football
Hobbies/Interests: Watch movies, workout and spend time with family.
Plans after graduation: attend Oakland University and study accounting.
Aidan is most proud of: having certain opportunities other may not have.
Aidan makes a contribution by: I treat others with respect and stay true to my values.
What Aidan envisions in 10-20 years: Working in an accounting firm or working for a big company as a CPA level accountant.
What concerns Aidan most in the world: How the world is getting closer to a world war every day.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Being in a comforting environment where I can prove myself to others.
Recommending teacher: Mrs. Stormer.
