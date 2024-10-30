Lake Orion High School HOSA Club seeks to registers organ donors, educate on impact

Lake Orion High School’s new Health Occupations Student Ambassadors club (HOSA) is participating in the seventh annual Gift of Life HOSA challenge from Oct. 7 to Nov. 1.

Students will register new organ donors and educate their communities about the impact of donations during the challenge.

The need for organ donation is urgent, with around 2,400 critically ill patients wating for life-saving transplants, according to LOHS Biology teacher Andrew McDonald. Over 4,500 new names were added to the donor registry during the challenge.

HOSA is also educating the community about the challenge. Gift of Life Michigan is Michigan’s federally designated organ tissue recovery program, according to its website. The program provides all services necessary for organ donation to happen in Michigan.

Scan the QR code for more information and to register. – J.G.