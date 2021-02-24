Lake Orion High School boys bowling team eye fundamentals in rebuilding season

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion’s boys varsity bowling team began their season with a rocky start earlier this month with the first big loss of the season against Farmington 23-7.

The boys didn’t let the loss hold them down, defeating Royal Oak in a dominating fashion 28-2.

The next day, the Dragons came out dead even against Troy High School with both teams finishing 15-15.

On Feb. 12, Lake Orion showed up with momentum with another impressive performance against Avondale, taking home the win 25-5.

On Friday, the boys clinched another victory, 17-13 against Ferndale.

However, the momentum from the last two wins was not enough to carry the Dragons to victory against rivals Clarkston. The boys headed home with a big 26-4 loss to the Wolves.

Much like other teams in the state, Lake Orion’s bowling team has lost valuable practice time. And with a young team, practice time is the key when going up against heavy hitters like Clarkston and Oxford.

“I would have really liked to have started the season on schedule so I could have worked with these guys to help them become better players but because of the COVID virus and the lack of practice…I would have liked to go one-on-one with that to teach them the skills to become a better player.”

Lake Orion is 1-1-1- in the OAA Red, holding fourth place and 3-2-1 overall.

The Dragons take on Athens High School on Tuesday after Review press time.