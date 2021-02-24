Lake Orion High School boys bowling team eye fundamentals in rebuilding season

By on No Comment

Lake Orion High School boys bowling team eye fundamentals in rebuilding season

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion’s boys varsity bowling team began their season with a rocky start earlier this month with the first big loss of the season against Farmington 23-7.

The boys didn’t let the loss hold them down, defeating Royal Oak in a dominating fashion 28-2.

The next day, the Dragons came out dead even against Troy High School with both teams finishing 15-15.

On Feb. 12, Lake Orion showed up with momentum with another impressive performance against Avondale, taking home the win 25-5.

On Friday, the boys clinched another victory, 17-13 against Ferndale.

However, the momentum from the last two wins was not enough to carry the Dragons to victory against rivals Clarkston. The boys headed home with a big 26-4 loss to the Wolves.

Much like other teams in the state, Lake Orion’s bowling team has lost valuable practice time. And with a young team, practice time is the key when going up against heavy hitters like Clarkston and Oxford.

“I would have really liked to have started the season on schedule so I could have worked with these guys to help them become better players but because of the COVID virus and the lack of practice…I would have liked to go one-on-one with that to teach them the skills to become a better player.”

Lake Orion is 1-1-1- in the OAA Red, holding fourth place and 3-2-1 overall.

The Dragons take on Athens High School on Tuesday after Review press time.

 

Lake Orion High School boys bowling team eye fundamentals in rebuilding season added by on
View all posts by mmkelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.