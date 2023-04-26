Lake Orion girls track team soundly defeats Rochester Adams in dual meet

Boys team suffers first dual meet loss to Adams

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Track and field head coach Andrew MacDonald knew at the start of the season that he had good boys and girls teams this season.

He also knew that Rochester Adams and Oxford were the teams to beat if the Dragons wanted to challenge for another league title.

The Lake Orion girls varsity track and field team defeated Adams 71-57 in a dual meet on April 19 at Lake Orion High School.

The boys team lost 79.5-48.5 to an Adams team that is a top contender for the Oakland Activities Association Red regular season division title.

In the first meet of the season, Lake Orion competed in a dual meet against Oxford on April 12. The boys team edged out the Wildcats, 65-63, while the girls team lost 70-58. The Oxford girls team is widely considered the favorite to win the league.

At the Tri-County Invitation on April 14 at Brandon High School, the boys team finished ninth and the girls team finished eighth out of 15 teams.

The boys team then won the Allen Park Co-ed Relays on April 15 at Allen Park Stadium. The girls finished in third place.

The track and field teams were scheduled to compete in a dual meet against Clarkston today. The teams will next compete in the 60th Elmer Ball Oxford Invitational on Saturday at Oxford High School.

Boys results vs. Rochester Adams

Junior Raymond Payne set a personal record of 11.40 seconds enroute to winning the 100-meter sprint. Senior Anais Pillot finished third in the 200m race at 23.26 seconds, just 1.19 seconds behind first place Damarcus Rouse and .23 seconds behind Kyan Wilkins, both from Rochester.

Lake Orion’s Toby Archer set a personal record of 55.77 seconds in the 400m race, good for third place.

Freshman Max Houvener took third and set a personal record in the 800m race with a time of 2:06:36 minutes.

In the 1,600m race, sophomore Raymond Lucero II took second place with a personal record of 4:34.69 minutes.

Lake Orion’s long-distance runners swept the 3,200 race, all setting personal records. Junior Sean Stein finished first with a time of 10:28.91 minutes. Senior Eddie Cromwell was second (10:30.98) and senior Ryan Murray was third (10:33.03).

In the 300m hurdles, junior Andrew Drakos finished first with a personal record of 40.85 seconds.

Anais Pillot, Trey Pochmara, Raymond Payne and Billy Roberson combined for second place in the 4x100m relay, finishing in 44.05 seconds. Jeremy Parks, Donovan Blackwell, Chaise Hill and Dorrell Morrow finished in third place, 46.38 seconds, in the relay for the Dragons.

Pillot, Payne, Pochmara and Andrew Drakos took second place in the 4x200m relay at 1:33.58 minutes. Lake Orion’s Melvin Long, Don Hawkins, Cross Byers and Donovin Findlay finished the relay in 1:42.57 minutes, good for third place.

Pillot, Drakos, Toby Archer and Ben Redmon finished second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:43.49 minutes. Cooper Webster, Sawyer Webster, Kenny Locke and Jack Logsdon finished third in the relay at 3:53.69 minutes.

Horacio Lopez, Sean Stein, Alexis Laurent and Jack Logsdon finished second in the 4x800m relay at 9:11.72 minutes.

Senior Nick Eaton set a personal record of 47 feet in the shot put on his way to first place. Dragon senior Cole Tait threw 36-feet, 7-inches for third place.

Eaton also scored a personal record of 144-feet, 1-inch in the discus, good for first place.

The Lake Orion boys swept the high jump, with junior Donovan Scott taking first place clearing the bar at 5-feet, 8-inches. Senior Jeremy Parks was second, also clearing 5-feet, 8-inches, while sophomore Alex Damiano was third, jumping 5-feet, 3-inches.

Donovan Blackwell’s personal record of 19-feet, 4-inches earned him a second-place finish in the long jump. Senior Drew Barkeley was third with a jump of 18-feet, 11-inches.

Girls results vs. Rochester Adams

Freshman Layla Thomas and senior Sara Gregg both set personal records in the 100m sprint. Thomas was first at 13.76 seconds. Gregg finished third at 14.14 seconds.

Sophomore Maddie Slocum set a season record in the 200m race, taking first place with a time of 28.24 seconds. Junior Mackie Shoskey was second, 28.6 seconds, and freshman Sabrina DiMaggio was third, 29.3 seconds.

Freshman Mikaela Redmon was second in the 400m race at 1:08.7 minutes. Junior Lauren Dumeah set a season record for the Dragons with her third-place finish in the 800m run at 2:40.49 minutes.

In the 1,600m run, junior Hannah DeRoeck took first place with a time of 5:15.83 minutes.

Sophomore Luciana Lacroix (14:22.58 minutes) and senior Hope Conley (14:25.24) were second and third, respectively, in the 3,200m run.

Sabrina DiMaggio finished second in the 100m hurdles (18.11 seconds).

Lake Orion’s relay teams continued to dominate, with Layla Thomas, Sabrina DiMaggio, Cianna Retsel and Maddie Slocum winning the 4x100m relay at 54.06 seconds. Frida Pitalua, Kam Jones, Sara Gregg and Faith Rhimes took second place at 56.27 seconds.

The Dragons also took first and second places in the 4x200m relay. Mackie Shoskey, Layla Thomas, Sabrina DiMaggio and Maddie Slocum won the race at 1:54.05 minutes. The team of Cianna Retsel, Kam Jones, Martina Dominquez Aviles and Faith Rhimes were second at 2:00.34.

In the 4x400m relay, Mackie Shoskey, Hannah DeRoeck, Kyra Andrews and Megyn Fox took first place with a time of 4:26.69 minutes.

Hannah DeRoeck, Annika Russell, Megyn Fox and Kyra Andrews took second (10:14.93 minutes) in the 4x800m relay, losing to Adams by less than half a second.

Lake Orion’s Isabella Delong won the shot put with a toss of 31-feet,6-inches, and then won the discus by 25 feet, throwing for 95-feet, 10-inches.

The freshmen duo of Grace Carlson and Mikaela Redmon took first and second, respectively, in the high jump, both clearing 4-feet, 8-inches.

Freshman Layla Thomas won the long jump at 16-feet, 7.5-inches.

Grace Carlson was third at 14-feet, 5.5-inches. Both set personal records.