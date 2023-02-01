Lake Orion girls basketball team loses in blowout to West Bloomfield, rebounds against Clarkston on Friday

By Benjamin Schadel

LOHS student contributor

This past week for the Lake Orion varsity girls basketball team, the Lady Dragons, split their two games against West Bloomfield and Clarkston.

Lake Orion’s first game of the week was against West Bloomfield on Jan. 24, losing 60-20 in a blowout at West Bloomfield High School.

The Dragons’ leading scorers were Ryann Pawlaczyk with four points and Taylor Dinda had three.

The girls next game was against the Clarkston Wolves on Jan. 27 at Clarkston High School.

The match was extremely competitive all night long. The Wolves held a lead at the end of the first quarter, 5-4.

Eventually, Lake Orion pulled away and took the victory with a final score of 56-46.

Lake Orion’s leading scorers were Chloe Wiegers, who had 13 points, Maddie Ebbert netted 11 and finally Dinda finished with seven points for the night.

Lake Orion’s record is 12-3 overall and 6-2 in league play.

Lake Orion is currenlty second in the Oakland Activities Association Red division behind West Bloomfield (8-0 OAA Red, 13-2 overall).

The ladies were scheduled to play at Oxford High School on Tuesday after Lake Orion Review press time.

The Dragons next home game is 5:30 p.m. Friday againt Troy High School (0-8 OAA Red, 3-13 overall).