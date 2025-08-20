Lake Orion football looks to improve, make a name for themselves

Dragons kick off the season on Aug. 28 against Northville

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School varsity football team was back in action last week, hitting the football field for the first time since last fall as they prepare for another intense season in the OAA Red.

Lake Orion had a good season last year, going 6-3 in the regular season before losing to Clarkston in the district semifinal. But with a relatively young team – the Dragons graduated a large senior class of players in the spring – head coach Chris Bell and his staff know that Lake Orion will have to bring intensity and focus when they face off against OAA Red opponents Oxford, Rochester Adams, West Bloomfield and Clarkston.

“The word that comes to mind to me is unproven. We graduated a big senior class and return four starters on each side ball,” Bell said. “I’m really excited about these guys. These guys are really excited to write their own story, make a name for themselves.”

Most importantly, Bell said, the players “have the hunger and we’re excited for the season ahead of us.”

And while the Dragons have lost some key players to graduation, the squad still has a lot of experience, size, talent and determination heading into the 2025 season.

“The strength of this football team begins up front with very good offensive and defensive lines. They are big, strong athletes and we have depth up front,” Bell said. “While we are short on some experience, we are not short on talent.”

This is Bell’s 23rd season in the head coaching position at Lake Orion and his 27th season overall. Over the past 22 seasons at Lake Orion Bell’s team have amassed a 169-65 record.

“We have two very good quarterbacks competing for the starting job. We will be much improved at running as we return two experienced backs,” Bells said. “We return three-year starter and Western Michigan University commit Ryan Rocheleau at tight end and outside linebacker. We also return our leading tackler and defensive MVP from last season, inside linebacker Alex Hensley.”

In addition to seniors Rocheleau and Hensley, the Dragons’ other returning starters on defense are senior defensive back Max Nearing and senior defensive lineman Garrick Sheffield.

On offense, Lake Orion returns senior running back Jaydon Borrero, senior lineman Jack Stiller and junior lineman Braydon Blackston.

Bell said other players to watch this season are junior running back James Bambard, junior offensive lineman Drew McKay, junior wide receiver AJ Catenacci, senior defensive lineman Lorenzo Polsinelli and senior defensive back Malek Pulford.

The Dragons’ first game of the season is Aug. 28 against Northville. Game time is 7 p.m. at Wayne State University. Their first game at Dragon Stadium is 7 p.m. Sept. 5 against Stoney Creek.

Lake Orion will run a spread offense and multiple defensive formations.

In 2023, Lake Orion went 9-0 in the regular season and defeated Oxford 58-26 in the district semifinal before losing to Clarkston 37-38 in the district final.

In 2024, the Dragons were 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the OAA Red division with losses to Oxford (18-21) and West Bloomfield (41-49). Their other two losses were a non-conference game against Saline (7-8) and the district semifinal against Clarkston (16-34), whom the Dragons beat in the regular season 20-13.

Assistant coaches are Brad Fischer, Mike Heath, John Blackstock, Russ Purdy, Brian Gannon, Eric Jennings, Gary Griffith, Corey Bell, Rob Karagosian, Jeff Heath, Andrew Lafata, Kyle Bell and Taylor McCarty.