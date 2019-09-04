Lake Orion – Fall and Winter Green’s Park hours

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC NOTICE
FALL AND WINTER
GREEN’S PARK HOURS
Green’s Park will be open according to the following schedule for fall and winter:
Post Season – No Pass Required
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 (Day after Labor Day) – Sunday, October, 20, 2019 (Third Sun in Oct.) 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)
Winter Season – No Pass Required
October, 21, 2019 (Day after the Third Sunday in October) – Friday April 17, 2019 (Day before the Third Saturday in April) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Lake Access, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)
For additional information, please contact the Village Offices at 248-693-8391.
Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC
Village Clerk
Publish: The Lake Orion Review: September 4, 2019
Posted: August 30, 2019