Lake Orion – Fall and Winter Green’s Park hours

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

FALL AND WINTER

GREEN’S PARK HOURS

Green’s Park will be open according to the following schedule for fall and winter:

Post Season – No Pass Required

NOTE : No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed ( no restroom facilities )

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 (Day after Labor Day) – Sunday, October, 20, 2019 (Third Sun in Oct.) 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Winter Season – No Pass Required

October, 21, 2019 (Day after the Third Sunday in October) – Friday April 17, 2019 (Day before the Third Saturday in April) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Lake Access, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)