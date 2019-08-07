Lake Orion DDA seeks public input for Development Plan

As projects in downtown Lake Orion continue, the DDA (Downtown Development Authority) is looking toward the future with their development plan.

Recently, the DDA created an online survey for the public to voice their input regarding upcoming or possible future projects.

“Our sunset date is December of 2020, that means that we would be done with our current plan in 2020,” said DDA Director Molly LaLone. “So we’re updating our development plan so we can say, ‘this is the money we expect to capture locally in the community and these are all the plans we plan to make,’ and it’s going to take us like 30 years.

On July 30, the DDA held four roundtable discussions throughout the day — transportation and infrastructure, business and property owners, taxing jurisdictions and government agencies, residential, community partners and institutions.

During these discussions, individuals engaged in conversation with LaLone and McKenna Senior Principal Planner Laura Haw about particular areas pertaining to each group and gave input on ideas the DDA has for improving the downtown.

“We got excellent input from all of the different focus groups.” said LaLone. “My near future project at the moment is parking, maintenance and opening Front Street up to two-way traffic.”

To take the survey or get more information on the development plan, visit www.downtownlakeorionplan.com.