Lake Orion DDA seeks input on annual priorities

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority is looking for feedback from members of the community on potential priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

Each year the DDA in Lake Orion sets its priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. These priorities will dictate the primary focus of DDA work throughout the downtown and are considered when creating the budget, work plans and project lists.

When creating this list, the DDA starts with assessing their current list of priorities, items within the DDA development plan and suggestions from DDA Board Members. The survey is then distributed to stakeholders within the area for additional input.

In previous years, parking, as well as pedestrian safety and lighting, have consistently been on the list of priorities. Last year, the DDA added music and events to the list, removing safe distanced events and placemaking enhancements.

This year, the short survey is available online at: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejQk_sI6JI1IfJ-YNEqy0ClAlUh1in9pBe8-SqW0SVIWAFhw/viewform. Those taking the survey are asked to select three priorities that they would like the DDA to focus on for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The survey results are expected to be compiled and published for use at a DDA workshop where the DDA Board will discuss which items can attract and keep customers, improve or retain property values and to provide the opportunity to improve or retain a merchant’s profit.