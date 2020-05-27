Lake Orion DDA revisits 2020 priorities, sets sights on bringing customers back to the downtown

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors met virtually on May 21 to discuss this year’s priorities in the downtown.

Earlier this year, the DDA board had voted to make pedestrian safety and lighting, parking, walkability and a farmer’s market their main priorities for 2020.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and current business climate, DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone asked board members to revisit their list of priorities and make adjustments, if necessary.

With nearly the entire business community facing various challenges and a majority of summer events on the chopping block due to Coronavirus, it’s the board’s responsibility to review their current priorities and make necessary changes to fit the reality Lake Orion is now navigating.

“Some of the items and the activity that we’ve been talking about have not been aligned with our current priorities,” LaLone said. “That’s why we’re looking at this.”

Several community members and business owners joined the board in their discussion as well, giving input on what they would like to see from the DDA during the second half of the year.

The DDA board voted to make the following items a priority for the rest of the year 2020:

1. Social/”Safe” Distancing events

2. Pedestrian safety and lighting

3. Placemaking

Social/”Safe” Distancing Events

As summer quickly descends on us, what would usually be a sign that downtown summer events are on the horizon is replaced with a feeling of uncertainty as to what, if anything, the DDA will we be able to pull off while still following social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

As for how this kind of event would work, the plan thus far would include shutting down streets in downtown Lake Orion and having the businesses set up tables outside for patrons to visit without having to physically enter stores.

“The idea was that we needed to create an environment where people could social distance, so why don’t we close down the streets and have the businesses put a table outside their door and close (the streets) so everyone can walk apart from each other,” LaLone said.

This kind of “event” has been adopted by several communities around the nation in the past several weeks.

“Many other communities are doing that. Traverse City is closing Front Street and Cincinnati is closing their downtown streets and I still just want to say my opinion again that people are going to feel more comfortable outdoors than they are indoors and a lot of our stores don’t have very big spaces to let people into the stores and social distance and all that. I think it’s easier to close streets,” said Alan Goetz, owner of 20 Front Street.

While the idea of closing down streets in the downtown seemed to be one that those involved in the meeting enjoyed, no further decisions were solidified as for when these events would take place or which streets would be closed. However, it is expected that the street closures would likely be the stretch of Broadway St. between Front and Flint Streets.

“I just really feel that we need to quickly put a plan in place so that the businesses know what they can expect, and provide some encouragement to those who are currently struggling,” Chairperson Debbie Burgess said. “Hopefully, some of these restrictions are going to be relaxed and we’re going to be able to move forward, but I feel like we need to say, ‘Okay, if we don’t know for sure when we’re going to be able to congregate together, let’s plan some safe distancing events.’ And let’s just get this planned out, up and running, so people can prepare for something rather just being on hold and the anxiety levels just continuing.

“And take advantage of the families that say, ‘Hey, we’ll go out, we just prefer to be outdoors.’ So, if we have something in place then we can rally the support not only for the community but for the businesses as well.”

While ideas flowed rather seamlessly, it was clear that even with the best ideas, the key was putting them into motion as quickly as possible in order for businesses to reap maximum benefit.

“We have to move fast,” said Alaina Campbell, owner of Cookies and Cream ice cream shop. “The economy, I mean, things are getting reopened and I know in Rochester they’re already talking about the same things, as they are in many other communities. But from what I have experienced, our ice cream shop is open…people are clamoring to get outside. They’re getting takeout from downtown; they’re coming and they’re sitting at our picnic tables, which is awesome…but they clearly don’t want to go home. So, let’s give them what they can do, but we’ve got to be on top of it quickly.”

Placemaking

Placemaking is a newer term that essentially refers to creating a space that can maximize its shared value in the community.

In Lake Orion this can include a variety of things, both old and new. For example, the downtown holiday lights, installing a new sound system throughout the area, sprucing up areas like the Flint Street ally, etc.

This was selected as another priority based on the board’s view that these additions would have a high impact on the downtown and take low effort overall.

Pedestrian Safety and Lighting

Pedestrian safety and lighting will remain a priority this year for the DDA. It is unclear, however, what changes this would entail.

The DDA recently had a light installed at the public parking lot on Slater Street.