Lake Orion DDA recognizes business anniversaries in October

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority met for their rescheduled meeting on Oct. 20 where they recognized three downtown business anniversaries.

Mannie’s Bagel & Delicatessen celebrated their 16-year anniversary this month. Annie Goldberg decided to open a business in Lake Orion because she felt the community needed a “real” bagel. Goldberg told the DDA that her favorite memory of the past 16 years was when customers wrote messages to her for her 50th birthday.

Also this month, Pro Martial Arts celebrated their 9-year anniversary. Owned by Ron and Monica Stencel, Pro Martial Arts has enjoyed watching students learn how to believe in themselves.

Additionally, Broadway Embroidery celebrated their one-year anniversary at the beginning of the month. Owned by sisters Sally Medina and her sister Olivia Mitteer, the two recall last year’s Holiday Lighted Parade as their favorite memory.

— Megan Kelley