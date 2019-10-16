Lake Orion DDA honors The Review for its commitment to the community

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Sometimes being old is its own reward.

Being recognized for your commitment to the community you’ve served for more than a century: even better.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority and its Economic Vitality Committee honored The Lake Orion Review and its publisher, Jim Sherman Jr., with the DDA’s first Certificate of Recognition during a Business Recognition Ceremony on Oct. 8.

Economic Vitality Committee members Matthew Shell and Steve Wangerow presented the Certificate of Recognition during the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board Meeting at Lake Orion Village Hall.

The award recognizes those businesses that have made significant and lasting contributions to the Lake Orion community.

Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Molly LaLone said the DDA and its Economic Vitality committee chose The Lake Orion Review for its impact and longevity in the community.

“Mr. Sherman, as the executive director of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority, it is my greatest pleasure to congratulate you on being recognized as the longest-standing business in the Village of Lake Orion, on top of local news since 1881,” LaLone said.

The Lake Orion Review, originally called The Orion Wave, published its first issue on Dec. 24, 1881. The publication occupied several different locations in the village during its early years before settling into its current location at 30 N. Broadway St. in 1902.

“We are proud to honor your dedication and outstanding commitment to the Lake Orion Community. Thank you, Lake Orion Review, for your 138 years in downtown Lake Orion,” LaLone said.

“We’re very grateful for this recognition and thank the Lake Orion DDA and its Economic Vitality Committee for honoring us,” Sherman said. “We’re proud to be Lake Orion’s community newspaper and its oldest business. We look forward to many more years of serving the Lake Orion community.

“I’d also like to thank my sisters and all of our dedicated employees who work day in and day out to ensure that The Review is an accurate, meaningful reflection of the Orion community,” Sherman said.

Jim Sherman Sr. bought The Lake Orion Review in 1972, running The Review and all of Sherman Publications, Inc. newspapers with his wife, Hazel, before turning the paper over to their children.

Jim Sherman Jr. has served as publisher of Sherman Publications, Inc. since March 1993. Together with his sisters and co-owners, Business Director Luan Offer and Composition Director Susan Speed, the three run the day-to-day operations of Sherman Publications, ensuring that their parents’ legacy lives on.

In addition to The Lake Orion Review, the Sherman’s also publish The Oxford Leader, The Clarkston News and Citizen (Ortonville) newspapers; the weekly shopping guides, The Ad-Vertiser and Penny Stretcher; and the monthly shopping guide, the Big Deal.