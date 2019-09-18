Lake Orion Community Schools: Homecoming Activities 2019

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

Now that school is underway, our attention turns to activities that traditionally mark the beginning of a new school year.

Early on, all LOCS schools conduct curriculum nights where parents have the opportunity to visit their children’s school, meet teachers, and learn about the course of study students will follow throughout the year.

It is also that time of the year to celebrate Homecoming, a time when staff, students, families and the entire community get together to show their school pride. In LOCS, a parade starts the Homecoming events (Sunday, October 6) with Board of Education members, administrators, staff, students, athletic teams, cheerleaders, and clubs parading throughout the downtown streets.

The exceptionally talented Lake Orion High School marching band leads this festive procession, building excitement and enthusiasm among the crowd of community members who line the streets and cheer and applaud as the parade proceeds.

The week following the parade is Spirit Week when all students participate in various activities to not only show their pride in being a Lake Orion Dragon, but to establish a shared sense of unity for the school year.

Activities during Spirit Week include a “powder-puff” competition, a fierce game of football between junior and senior girls coached by members of the football team.

An all-school pep rally is held on Friday afternoon meant to get students excited and to encourage the football team to win their Friday night game, this year against Rochester High School.

And, the week concludes with a Saturday night dance at the high school.

While many are involved in making sure Homecoming is a special event, a particular thank you goes to the Lake Orion High School Leadership class and teachers, Mrs. Lori Hogan and Mrs. Amy Redman, for planning and implementing this week-long celebration.

We invite all Lake Orion community members to join the district in Homecoming events to show their support for our schools and our students.