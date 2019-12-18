Lake Orion Community Schools holiday message

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

As our holiday season is upon us, please accept my best wishes and greetings of the season.

This is a time to be with family and friends and be thankful for the gifts that we have in our lives.

As this is my final year as superintendent, I am especially grateful to have served the LOCS children, families and community for over nine years.

During this very hectic time of year, it is easy to lose sight of what really matters in life. I hope everyone will find some time for themselves to reflect on what is important and to enjoy time with loved ones.

Additionally, I ask that you please keep in mind those who are less fortunate or find themselves in challenging circumstances.

On behalf of the Board of Education and the central administration, I wish a Merry Christmas to those who celebrate this blessed day and to everyone a peaceful, joyous holiday season.

As we begin the New Year, may we continue to work together to meet the challenges that lie ahead.

With warmest wishes to you and yours,

Marion Ginopolis, Superintendent