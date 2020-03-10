Lake Orion Community Schools — High School Soccer Turf Replacement – Bid Pack 2

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project: Lake Orion Community Schools

Description: 2020 Sinking Fund Projects – High School Soccer Turf Replacement – Bid Pack 2

Architect: GMBae

85 E. Eighth St., Suite 200, Holland, MI 49423

Construction Manager: Frank Rewold and Son Inc. (FRS)

303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307

Estimator: Kurt Ryder

(248) 601 1226

kryder@frankrewold.com

Questions addressed ONLY to Kurt Ryder

Bid Documents: Bid documents including bid forms may be obtained from FRS Portal at

https://frankrewold.sharefile.com;

Login: 11017LOCS@frs.com;

Password: Frs11017# (case sensitive)

Bid documents will be available on or after March 10, 2020

Non Mandatory Prebid Walk Through: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Meet at Lake Orion High School, 495 E. Scripps Rd.., Lake Orion, MI 48360. Meet at the soccer field.

Bid Due Date: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Bids will only be accepted on forms provided. Proposal forms must be in a sealed envelope, mailed or delivered in person prior by 2:00 p.m. EST on the due date to:

Attn: John Fitzgerald and Wes Goodman, LOCS

C/O Frank Rewold and Son Inc.

303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307

2:00 p.m. Public Bid Opening:

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Frank Rewold and Son Inc.

303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307

4th Floor Mezzanine

Labor and Material and Performance Bond:

In accordance with Michigan Compiled Laws Section 129.201, successful contractor(s) must obtain Performance and Payment Bonds for any Bid Category exceeding $50,000 and may be requested to obtain Performance and Payment Bonds for any Bid Category below $50,000. The Performance and Payment Bonds shall be in an amount equal to the contract amount. The Performance and Payment Bonds shall be for the protection of Lake Orion Community Schools and shall be executed by a surety company authorized to do business in the state of Michigan and be listed in Federal Register or have an AM Best Rating of B+ or better.

Prevailing Wage Rates: Not required

Bid Bond: 5% bid security required. Bid bonds are preferred, however, certified or cashier checks are acceptable for bids under $50,000.

Nonexempt: This project is not tax exempt for state sales tax and/or use tax. All materials and supplies incorporated and used in construction and becoming a permanent part of this project will not be exempt from state sales tax and/or tax

Disclosure Statements: A sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between owner or any employee of bidder and any member of board of education or superintendent of Lake Orion Community Schools must accompany each bid proposal. Each bid proposal must also include a signed Iran Economic Sanctions Compliance Certificate. The board of education will not accept a bid proposal that does not include this sworn and notarized familial disclosure statement or the Iran Economic Sanctions Compliance Certificate.

Publish: 3/4/20, 3/11/2020