Lake Orion Community Schools — Fall Transportation Challenges

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

With the school year just a few weeks away, traffic will again become a district-wide challenge. Multiple ongoing road projects throughout the LOCS district in the next few months will only complicate the usual issues.

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), Lake Orion Community Schools and Orion Township are working together so students of the school district are able to travel safely to school this fall, given the road closures resulting from RCOC’s Baldwin Road widening and reconstruction project in the township.

This project involves widening and reconstructing Baldwin Road between Morgan and Waldon roads. Maybee Road is currently closed in both directions at Baldwin Road, and is expected to remain closed through the late fall. It is expected that Waldon Road will be closed at the east side of the Baldwin intersection for a portion of the fall also.

Each project complicates our Transportation system, creating longer travel times and an adjusted schedule. Because there are only a few main north/south and east/west roads through the district, all areas will be affected.

The school district is adjusting its bus routes to accommodate these closures. Students and parents should anticipate that bus routes and parent drop-offs and pick-ups will take longer than normal to accommodate the detour routes.

Please be patient as the bus drivers and Transportation staff create and adjust the routes. These changes likely will continue through the entire school year as the road projects and traffic changes. Our goal is communication and the district and the RCOC will be sharing updates on its projects on websites and on social media. As project timelines change, we will do our best to keep everyone informed.

We appreciate the patience as the RCOC improves our roads for all residents.