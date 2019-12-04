Lake Orion Community Schools — Communication Outlets

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

One very important responsibility we have in Lake Orion Community Schools is to ensure that we are communicating effectively with all district stakeholders.

This is not an easy task because the message may vary depending on the audience for whom it is intended.

For instance, information that is relevant for parents about their children is most likely not necessarily important to a community member who does not have children attending one of our schools.

For this reason, we have established numerous avenues to communicate with our stakeholders.

• Website: lakeorionschools.org hosts all school/district information.

• Flyer Distribution: Peachjar is the district’s digital flyer distribution. Events and topics that originate outside of the district’s schools are available to families as a resource. The intent is to provide families more opportunities available in the surrounding community.

• Email (School Messenger/Direct Email): LOCS uses School Messenger to communicate from the district, school and teacher level. District-level messages include topics that affect a majority of the 7,600 plus students, such as snow days, district wide events and messages from the Superintendent about important issues.

• School-level messages feature school-related messages from the principal; teacher-level messages feature classroom-related events and messages to communicate directly with families about class and individual student issues.

• Phone calls/Text messages (School Messenger) are rarely used at the district level and primarily in cases of significant and time-sensitive issues such as weather closures, facility problems.

• Social Media sites are key methods used to quickly communicate. Twitter is for information, Facebook for conversation, Instagram for visualization and YouTube for video interaction.

Twitter (@lkorionschools)

Facebook (Lake Orion Community Schools)

Instagram (@LkOrionSchools)

YouTube (Lake Orion Community Schools)

• App (iTunes/Android) is a quick-hitting version of Lake Orion Schools.org and features the most relevant school/district information and will be available in early 2020.

We are committed to ensuring everyone has the information they may need. Effective communication helps foster a strong relationship between the school district and everyone in Lake Orion and is an essential part of any healthy partnership. Our goal is to provide quick access to information and to increase transparency.

All of these powerful tools are at our disposal to engage and interest our stakeholders and we especially encourage you to visit our website and subscribe to the district social media sites.

If anyone needs assistance with accessing any of these methods, contact Mark Snyder, LOCS Director of Communications and Marketing, at mark.snyder@lok12.org.