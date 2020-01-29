Lake Orion Community Schools Bond projects update

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

This update has been provided by Assistant Superintendent Heidi Mercer who has been leading the design phase of the Bond projects.

The 2018 bond election was an important moment for Lake Orion Community Schools, securing the district for the next generation. In 2019, LOCS staff embraced the opportunity and began planning for the initial series of projects.

As we enter 2020, there are many exciting steps taking place, with some of them already apparent in the schools.

In one of the first visible projects, LOCS will update much of the district’s classroom furniture. The elementary furniture replacement process has already begun, and should be completed in the fall of 2021, with middle school and high school furniture being installed in the fall of 2022.

During the December school break, four elementary classrooms – each in a different school — received new furniture to pilot. Teachers and students in those classes test and try different pieces of furniture through late spring.

After a year of meetings and discussions with architects, staff members, community members and the construction partner, we are excited to share that the first four building renovations are nearing the groundbreaking phase.

Building renovation designs for Carpenter Elementary, Orion Oaks Elementary, Webber Elementary and the new Early Childhood Center are complete.

LOCS will hold bond community meetings for each of these facilities, providing a detailed overview of each project’s upcoming updates. All community members are invited to attend any and all of these meetings.

Orion Oaks Elem.: Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m.

Carpenter Elem.: Tuesday, March 3, 7:15 p.m.

Early Childhood Center: Wednesday, March 11, 5:30 p.m. at LOCS Admin. Building (315. N. Lapeer St.).

Webber Elem.: Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.

As those projects shift into the construction phase, the next phase of projects will kick off with design committees for Stadium Drive Elementary and Paint Creek Elementary.

To stay updated on all bond information, please visit: lakeorionschools.org/bond.