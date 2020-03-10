Lake Orion Community Schools Advertisement for Bids – Door Access & Video Surveillance RFP

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Lake Orion Community Schools (LOCS) will receive sealed proposals for: Door Access & Video Surveillance RFP

Until 12 noon, local time, March 25th, bids will be received by Mr. Jeff Mozdzierz, Technology Director Lake Orion Community Schools, Technology Department, 455 E. Scripps Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360 at which time, and place, all proposals will be opened and read aloud. Proposals received after the above stipulated date and time will not be opened, considered or accepted. Lake Orion Community Schools is not liable for any delivery or postal delays.

On or about March 4th Request for Proposal (RFP) documents can be obtained at:

https://sigma.michigan.gov/webapp/PRDVSS2X1/AltSelfService

Please contact Alex Lozen-Kowalski at alex.lozen-kowalski@plantemoran.com if you have any questions regarding obtaining this information.

All proposals must be submitted on forms provided with the RFP and comply with the requirements of the RFP. All bids must be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the Owner (bidder) or any employee of the bidder and any member of the Board of Education or District Administration, and a signed and notarized statement to comply with the Iran Economic Sanctions Act of 2012. No bid shall be accepted that does not include these documents.

Lake Orion Community School’s local preference resolution will be followed for all proposals. LOCS reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any irregularities therein and accept that bid, which best serves the District’s interest.

Mr. Jeff Mozdzierz, Technology Director

Lake Orion Community Schools

Technology Department

455 E. Scripps Road

Lake Orion, MI 48360