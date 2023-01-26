Lake Orion Community Schools – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Project: Lake Orion Community Schools
Description: 2018 Bond Program – New Blanche Sims Elementary Re-Bid Demolition and Landscaping
Architect: GMBae
85 E. Eighth St., Suite 200, Holland, MI 49423
Construction Manager: Frank Rewold and Sons Inc. (FRS)
303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307
Estimator: Mike Gagnon
(248) 618-0220
mgagnon@frankrewold.com
Questions addressed ONLY to Mike Gagnon
Bid Documents: Bid documents including bid forms may be obtained from FRS Portal at
https://frankrewold.sharefile.com/d-s7bb95875184648b299af1eb440f38ca5
Bid documents will be available on or after January 26, 2023
Non-Mandatory Prebid Walk-
Through:
10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Meet at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 E.
Jackson Street, Lake Orion, MI. Meet at the main entrance.
Bid Due Date: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023
Bids will only be accepted on forms provided. Proposal forms must be in a sealed envelope,
mailed or delivered in person prior by 2:00 p.m. EST on the due date to:
Attn: John Fitzgerald and Wes Goodman, LOCS
C/O Frank Rewold and Sons Inc.
303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307
2:00 p.m. Public Bid Opening:
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Frank Rewold and Sons Inc.
303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307
4th Floor Mezzanine
Labor and Material and Performance
Bond:
In accordance with Michigan Compiled Laws Section 129.201, successful contractor(s) must
obtain Performance and Payment Bonds for any Bid Category exceeding $50,000 and may be
requested to obtain Performance and Payment Bonds for any Bid Category below $50,000.
The Performance and Payment Bonds shall be in an amount equal to the contract amount.
The Performance and Payment Bonds shall be for the protection of Lake Orion Community
Schools and shall be executed by a surety company authorized to do business in the state of
Michigan and be listed in Federal Register or have an AM Best Rating of B+ or better.
Prevailing Wage Rates: Not required
Bid Bond: 5% bid security required. Bid bonds are preferred, however, certified or cashier checks are
acceptable for bids under $50,000.
Nonexempt: This project is not tax exempt for state sales tax and/or use tax. All materials and supplies
incorporated and used in construction and becoming a permanent part of this project will not
be exempt from state sales tax and/or tax
Disclosure Statements: A sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between
owner or any employee of bidder and any member of board of education or superintendent of
Lake Orion Community Schools must accompany each bid proposal. Each bid proposal must
also include a signed Iran Economic Sanctions Compliance Certificate. The board of education
will not accept a bid proposal that does not include this sworn and notarized familial
disclosure statement or the Iran Economic Sanctions Compliance Certificate.