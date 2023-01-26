Lake Orion Community Schools – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project: Lake Orion Community Schools

Description: 2018 Bond Program – New Blanche Sims Elementary Re-Bid Demolition and Landscaping

Architect: GMBae

85 E. Eighth St., Suite 200, Holland, MI 49423

Construction Manager: Frank Rewold and Sons Inc. (FRS)

303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307

Estimator: Mike Gagnon

(248) 618-0220

mgagnon@frankrewold.com

Questions addressed ONLY to Mike Gagnon

Bid Documents: Bid documents including bid forms may be obtained from FRS Portal at

https://frankrewold.sharefile.com/d-s7bb95875184648b299af1eb440f38ca5

Bid documents will be available on or after January 26, 2023

Non-Mandatory Prebid Walk-

Through:

10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Meet at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 E.

Jackson Street, Lake Orion, MI. Meet at the main entrance.

Bid Due Date: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023

Bids will only be accepted on forms provided. Proposal forms must be in a sealed envelope,

mailed or delivered in person prior by 2:00 p.m. EST on the due date to:

Attn: John Fitzgerald and Wes Goodman, LOCS

C/O Frank Rewold and Sons Inc.

303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307

2:00 p.m. Public Bid Opening:

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Frank Rewold and Sons Inc.

303 E. Third St., Suite 300, Rochester, MI 48307

4th Floor Mezzanine

Labor and Material and Performance

Bond:

In accordance with Michigan Compiled Laws Section 129.201, successful contractor(s) must

obtain Performance and Payment Bonds for any Bid Category exceeding $50,000 and may be

requested to obtain Performance and Payment Bonds for any Bid Category below $50,000.

The Performance and Payment Bonds shall be in an amount equal to the contract amount.

The Performance and Payment Bonds shall be for the protection of Lake Orion Community

Schools and shall be executed by a surety company authorized to do business in the state of

Michigan and be listed in Federal Register or have an AM Best Rating of B+ or better.

Prevailing Wage Rates: Not required

Bid Bond: 5% bid security required. Bid bonds are preferred, however, certified or cashier checks are

acceptable for bids under $50,000.

Nonexempt: This project is not tax exempt for state sales tax and/or use tax. All materials and supplies

incorporated and used in construction and becoming a permanent part of this project will not

be exempt from state sales tax and/or tax

Disclosure Statements: A sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between

owner or any employee of bidder and any member of board of education or superintendent of

Lake Orion Community Schools must accompany each bid proposal. Each bid proposal must

also include a signed Iran Economic Sanctions Compliance Certificate. The board of education

will not accept a bid proposal that does not include this sworn and notarized familial

disclosure statement or the Iran Economic Sanctions Compliance Certificate.