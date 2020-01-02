Lake Orion-Clarkston Football for Cure charity football game raises over $44,000

Lake Orion and Clarkston High Schools held their annual Football for a Cure charity football game on Oct. 18.

Each year, this rival football match works with fans, players and families in both communities to raise money for the McLaren Oakland Foundation, as well as A Mother’s Wish Foundation.

Players on both the Clarkston and Lake Orion teams wore jerseys with the name of a person who is currently battling, or who has lost their fight, with cancer.

This year, players honored 121 individuals and their families with a jersey presentation at the end of the game.

“This event would not be possible without the Clarkston and Lake Orion collaboration, both teams and volunteers,” said Carrie Wheeler, manager at the McLaren Clarkston Breast Center in a press release.

“Clarkston and Lake Orion put aside their long, historical rivalry to fight together in support of cancer patients. I am so honored to be a part of this event and I know all of the funding recipients truly appreciate this gift,” Wheeler said. –– Megan Kelley