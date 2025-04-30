Lake Orion boys volleyball team improves to 11-1

By Brian Kappler

Review Contributor

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School boys’ varsity volleyball team burst on scene during April with a successful start to their sophomore season.

“The boys have exceeded expectations so far,” said coach Tony Scavarda. “We are off to an 11-1 start to the season and are 3-1 in league play.”

The roster is a large refresh from last year’s inaugural season, with three players returning from 2024. The boys are hoping to build on the success from the program’s introduction last year and leave their mark on the Spring sport.

The team improved their record last week with road wins over Grand Blanc and Oakside Prep on Monday and Tuesday. During a tri-meet at Lake Orion High School on Wednesday, the boys notched another win over Troy but dropped their match against Farmington.

The team will host league matches at Lake Orion High School on today against North Farmington, Farmington and Clarkston.

The team has previous victories over Clarkston while splitting the previous two matches with Farmington.