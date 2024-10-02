Lake Orion boys varsity soccer defeats Clarkston, 3-2

Districts began Oct. 9 against Davison

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — Lake Orion Boys Varsity Soccer bounced back from their loss to Warren De La Salle with a 3-2 victory over Clarkston last Thursday.

“Tuesday, we struggled with scoring,” said Jason Wise, head coach, about the 2-0 loss to De La Salle on Sept. 24. “We had practice, and we really focused on being able to finish. It was good to see that some of that practice yesterday was carried over to the game.

“It’s a big rival,” Wise added. “We’ve had some fantastic battles in the past. It’s one I know both teams are always looking forward to. Both teams will be hungry. When it’s cross-town rival, it always feels nice. These boys have been playing on the same club team and against each other since they were little kids. They are out there with some of their friends and some of their enemies.”

Senior Jack Verlinden put the Dragons in control of the scoreboard with the first goal with 27:24 remaining in the first half.

Senior Deniz Redzep added another goal less than three minutes later, putting Lake Orion up 2-0.

“I am proud of how the boys played,” Wise said. “Happy Deniz and Jack were able to get some goals today. They’ve been working hard all year so it was rewarding.”

The Dragons held onto the lead as the two teams battled for the next goal which came from Clarkston junior Owen Holloway with 14:48 remaining in the game.

Senior Preston Mogk scored seven minutes later for the Wolves to tie the game at two goals.

“They’re a good team,” said Wise. “They’re not going to lay down. You see the momentum of the game going back and forth. And, at that time both teams were were looking to find the winner. Even when you’re up 2-0 you’re not comfortable. The nerves always kick in and you know some of those guys stepped up big.”

Lake Orion broke the tie with less than four minutes to go in the game with a goal from Verlinden off an assist from senior Matias Ballina-Loza.

The Dragons (8-3-1, 6-0 OAA White) opened the week against Oxford with a 4-0 loss on Monday and Avondale on Tuesday after Review press time.

“We turn around to have another rival,” said Wise. “Avondale is our final league game on Tuesday and Rochester Adams, who is another strong team that again just south of Lake Orion – a lot of teammates, a lot of friends that go to both schools. We finish here with three giants so looking forward to it.”

Lake Orion hosts the Highlanders on Thursday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

The Dragons play Davison in the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Soccer District 6 playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Wise shared every game has prepared the players for the post-season.

“We’ve been talking to them every game,” he said. “We’ve lost a few games. We’ve tied a game. We’ve won some games in great fashion and not great fashion. Everything we’re doing now is to get us ready for districts. The kids have gotten better every game and they’ve been picking up what we’ve been talking about. We still have work to, but it’s been a whole season of getting ready for districts.”