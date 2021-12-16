Lake Orion boys’ varsity basketball team loses to Rochester

The Lake Orion boys’ varsity basketball team lost 53-39 to the Falcons of Rochester High School on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Senior captain Alden Ritt led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate senior CJ Witt added seven points, and junior DJ Morrow scored six points.

Matt Stone led the Falcons with 18 points.

“It was a tough night for us,” said Lake Orion Head Coach Joel Schroeder. “We are really searching for our identity defensively. Rochester played with a lot of energy and really shared the ball tonight. It’s time for us to get back in the gym and get back on track.”

The Dragons, 1-2 on the season, host Troy Athens this Friday, Dec. 17.