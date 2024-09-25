Lake Orion boys soccer team clinches OAA White league title

By Brian Kappler

Review Contributor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School boys varsity soccer team secured the OAA White League title with 4-1 victory over Birmingham Groves at home on Sept. 17.

The Dragons improved their record to 6-1-1 overall (5-0-0 in league).

Following their only defeat of the season, falling 0-2 against Troy Athens on Sept. 12, the Dragons were ready for the rebound to victory. They squared off against league rival and second place Groves at Dragon Stadium.

The Dragons would strike first. Sixteen minutes into the game, senior Fernando Bartolome found the back of Groves net with a quick release shot from outside the box giving the Dragons the 1-0 lead.

Groves would counter eight minutes later, finding an opening in the Dragons defense to tie the game at 1.

The game entered halftime tied, but the scoring in the second half was all Lake Orion.

The tie was broken 15 minutes into the second half. After two quality scoring chances minutes apart, senior Deniz Redzep converted a cross from senior Will Jeakle to regain the Dragons lead, 2-1.

The scoring continued 10 minutes later as senior Billy Kappler rushed past the Groves defense to bury a corner kick from senior Will Jeakle. The Dragons took a 3-1 lead.

With eight minutes of game time remaining, senior Nico Lasso fed a cross to junior Austin Negri, who skillfully weaved through the Groves midfield and slid a precision strike past the goaltender.

The Dragons 4-1 victory mathematically secured the OAA White league title.

The team defeated Rochester High School 2-1 on Monday and were scheduled to play Warren De LaSalle on Tuesday after Review press time.

Lake Orion travels to Clarkston on Thursday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the cross-town rival.