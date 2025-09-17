Lake Orion boys cross country finishes sixth in OAA Red Jamboree I

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion boys varsity cross country team finished in sixth place at the OAA Red Jamboree I on Sept. 10.

The meet at Lake Orion High School included seven area teams vying for the top spot in the first of three Jamborees of the season.

Senior Max Houvener was the Dragons’ top runner, finishing in third place out of the field of 61 runners with a time of 16:33 minutes.

Sophomore Ricardo Guajardo finished 9th with a time of 17:05.6 minutes. Senior Alexandro Skakal finished 21st with a time of 17:39.8 minutes, a season best. Freshman Luis Nava finished 27th with a time of 17:55.4 minutes. Sophomore Anderson Buckland finished 37th with a time of 18:46.5 minutes. Freshman Eben Passero finished 50th with a time of 19:23.6 minutes. Sophomore Aiden McDonald finished 52nd with a time of 19:40.3 minutes. Sophomore David Crowe Jr. finished 56th with a time of 19:55.3 minutes.

Clarkston won the Jamboree with 60 points, followed by Troy with 74 points, Rochester with 83 points,

Oxford with 85 points, Rochester Adams with 88 points, Lake Orion with 96 points and Seaholm with 210 points.

The Dragons’ next race is the OAA Red Jamboree II at Stoney Creek Metro Park on Sept. 24.