Lake Orion Board of Education to resume search for new superintendent

After a one-month hiatus, the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education re-opened its search for the next superintendent. Below is the letter LOCS Board of Education President Jim Weidman shared with the community on April 21.

Dear LOCS Community-

The Covid-19 crisis has altered all aspects of our daily lives and, for many around the world, the circumstances have been far more grave than disrupting a routine. Our thoughts are with all families affected by this unprecedented crisis.

As the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education, we are continuing our elected responsibility to serve the community and that means focusing on the district’s future.

A month ago, our search for the next superintendent paused due to the uncertain future of the crisis.

At Monday’s special meeting, the Board decided to re-open the process.

The Board will continue to follow the previous guidelines set forth by our consultant, the Michigan Leadership Institute. The dates for the next steps will be shared publicly when they are available.

This decision was reached after substantial deliberation Monday evening and the Board came to an understanding that this was the appropriate time to move forward.

Just as Monday’s meeting was held in a virtual setting, there will be future adjustments made to the process, as LOCS continues to abide by the state’s executive orders.

The circumstances will spur some creative alternatives, but we have full faith that LOCS will choose from an excellent candidate pool and remains on a timeline to have the new superintendent in place as soon as possible.

Our goal and responsibility remains unchanged by the hiatus. We still intend to find the best possible leader for the future of Lake Orion Community Schools.

​​

Thank you for your understanding and stay safe and healthy,

Jim Weidman

President, LOCS Board of Education