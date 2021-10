The Lake Orion High School Leadership Development Workshop students organized a class competition Activities Night on Sunday evening after the Homecoming Parade. Seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen formed teams and competed in class games such as blindfolded musical chairs, tug of war, relay race, balloon stomp, a scavenger hunt and more. The senior won (legitimately) the competition, but all the classes had a good time and showed their Dragon Pride. Photos by Jim Newell