Lady Dragons take fourth in OAA track and field meet

League Champions: Girls 4 x 100 and 4 x 200m Relays: Mecayla Long, Natalie Keogh and Alayna Tisch (not pictured: Maddie Slocum).

The Lady Dragons improved their league standing, by finishing 4th (finishing 3rd among the OAA Red teams) and beating all but one of the OAA White teams.

Alayna Tisch won the 100m dash and anchored the winning 4 x 100m and 4 x 200m relays along with freshman Maddie Slocum, Natalie Keogh and Mecayla Long.

Tisch also earned All-League status by finishing 2nd in the 300m hurdles, with freshman Lauren Ritz taking 4th place.

Pole vaulter Bella Monterosso was League Champion, earning her All-League honors. Natalie Keogh, by virtue of her 3rd place finish in the 200m dash, also earned All-League.