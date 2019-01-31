Lady Dragon’s Bowling first team in state to bowl a 300 Baker

The ladies attended the Tri-County Invitational hosted by Troy High School at Five Star Lanes on Jan. 26.

The invitational was all Baker format and consisted of 12 games with the top 16 advancing to head-to-head matches.

The lady Dragons set a record during Baker play with a 300 in game three. This made them the first girls team in Michigan to bowl a 300 Baker game.

The girls went on to qualify in third which put them against Farmington Mercy in their first head-to-head.

The first game was close with Lake Orion beating Mercy just 154-152. The ladies came back in game two to defeat Mercy 180-118 and advance to the next round.

The ladies next matchup was against Stevenson High School where the Dragons finished in two more close games 196-191 and 211-205.

They next took on John Glenn, last years Tri-County winner in another competitive matchup.

Lake Orion took game one 258-193. John Glenn came back in game two winning 197-171 but the Dragons came back in game three with a 193-137 win and won the head-to-head.

Their final head to head was against the Oxford Wildcats.

The Dragons defeated the Wildcats and took first place in the invitational in two games 211-174 in game one and 221-189 in game two. – M.K.