Lady Dragon track & field compete at New Balance Invite

Dragons fall to Highlanders 66-62 in final dual meet on May 4

Lake Orion High Schools girls track and field team traveled to Farmington High School for the New Balance Invitational on Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 20 points.

The girls team, like the boys, was also split, with the group of talented 9th and 10th graders headed to a meet in Fenton.

Tisch, (2nd place) ran with a vengeance, and a season-best, in the 300m hurdles, even after hitting the first hurdle and then anchoring the 4 x 100m relay, and the 4 x 200m relay to a 4th place finish, along with Teasley, Long and Natalie Keogh.

Kyra Andrews, Kendal Osborn, Anna Pheasant, and Ava Keogh also medaled in the 4 x 800m relay.

Monterosso placed 7th in the pole vault to complete the Dragon scoring.

Tisch also ran a season best in the 100m dash. Natalie Keogh, in the 200m Dash, also set a personal record. Kyra Andrews and Sarah Gregg also scored personal bests in the 800m run, and 1600m run, respectively.

The Dragons headed to Adams High School on May 4 where they were defeated by the Highlanders 66-62. The Dragons are 1-3 in the OAA Red division.

The Lady Dragons fought hard in their loss to Adams. Field events were a particular strength, with sophomore Bella DeLong winning both the Shot Put, (leading a Dragon sweep along with Liz Hoffman and Madison Boos-Niespolo), and Discus, with Hoffman taking 3rd.

Senior Bella Monterosso won the long jump with Carlie Knebl taking 3rd.

All in all, scoring 22 points in field events, against 14 points for Adams.

Senior Alayna Tisch anchored the 400m and 800m relays to victory, along with her 100m dash win.

Senior Ava Keogh won the 800m run, and sister Natalie Keogh winning the 200m Dash along with Tisch, Mecayla Long and Cadence Teasley on the sprint relays.

Sophomore Maddie Feurig, (400m dash winner), Kyra Andrews, Maddie Shoskey and Ava Keogh delivered a victory in the 3200m relay. — By Megan Kelley