Lady Dragon bowlers defeat Clarkston Wolves

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The girls varsity bowling team at Lake Orion High School is on a strong winning streak thus far this season, picking up their forth win against rivals Clarkston High School last week on Jan. 10.

The ladies defeated the Wolves 26-4.

The Dragon’s dominated in both baker games, scoring 163 points to Clarkston’s 94 in the first and 146 points to the Wolves’ 86 in the second.

In the team’s first regular game, Paige Morris and Faith Washington lead the Dragon’s in scoring with 180 and 160 points respectively. Tess Pero and Ella Terenzi also contributed to the Lake Orion victory with 124 and 158 points respectively. The final score of the first regular game was 695 to 690 in favor of Lake Orion

In the second regular game, the Dragon’s did not let up, using the momentum from the prior win, the ladies won the second game 848 to 710, solidifying the Lake Orion Victory.

Individual scores include Washington with a score of 213, Morris with 146, Pero with 130, Terenzi with 166 and Kalie Harris with 193.

The team was scheduled to take on West Bloomfield on Jan. 13 but the match was canceled due to West Bloomfields lack of a bowling team.

The ladies are expected to head to Novi Bowl on Saturday for a tournament where they will take on North Farmington.