Kraig Eric Miller, 59, of Oxford

Kraig Eric Miller died September 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital at the age of 59.

Kraig was born August 14, 1961, the son of Elizabeth “Betty” Pigman (Daly) and Charles Smeltzer.

Kraig married Suzanne Crowl on November 23, 1989 in Leonard, MI. He graduated from Pontiac Northern High School in 1979.

Kraig served in the Marines and was a proud veteran. He was a very loving and supportive father and husband. He had an enormous heart and was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to help another person. Kraig had a contagious smile and laugh.

Kraig is survived by his wife Suzanne Miller; daughter Samantha Davis (Crowl), and son and best friend Karey Miller; granddaughter Chloe Davis, son-in-law Derick Davis and daughter-in-law Kristen Angel; brother Kurt Miller, sisters Karen Miller and Kandace Miller; nieces Moriah Langdon, Lily Miller, Tabitha Miller, and nephew Jesse Miller; long-time and childhood friend Joseph Breaux.

There will be a military service at Great Lakes National Cemetery: 4200 Belford Rd., Holly, MI 48442. Date and time of service TBD.

Kraig was loved by many family and friends and will be greatly missed.

“When you love people and have the desire to make a profound, positive impact upon the world, then you will have accomplished the meaning to live.” — Sasha Azevedo