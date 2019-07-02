Kosciolek, Henry Edward; 90, of Oakland Twp.

Henry Edward Kosciolek, of Oakland Twp, died July 1, 2019. Born April 18, 1929, he was 90-years-old.

Henry is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lorraine Kosciolek; three daughters, Cindy (Dwight) Hauss, Sharon (Bruce) Claycomb and Claudia (Pat) Cleveland; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Henry was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Korean Conflict. He retired after 25 years from the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, MI where his interment will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or Alzheimer's Assn.