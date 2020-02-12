Know the signs: HAVEN, OAYA present teen dating violence seminar at LOHS

HAVEN presents Break the Cycle, a seminar on teen dating violence, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Kiva room at Lake Orion High School.

The free presentation is organized by HAVEN and the Orion Area Youth Assistance to help educate parents and teens during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Presenters will teach attendees the signs to look for in someone going through dating violence and the questions to ask.

Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner each year, according to information provided by HAVEN, a non-profit organization for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault that provides shelter, counseling, advocacy and educational programming to nearly 30,000 people each year.

For more information, visit haven-oakland.org. – J.N.