Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll fundraiser nets almost $11,000 for area special needs groups

The Lake Orion Knights of Columbus recently distributed checks from their spring time Tootsie Roll Drive fundraiser for our cognitively impaired citizens.

Checks totaling nearly $11,000 were given to N.O.V.A. (North Oakland Vocational Association, Inc,), SCAMP, Oakland County Special Olympics, Section XIII Special Olympics, Banbury Cross Therapeutic Equestrian Center and the North Oakland Autism Center group.

More than 100 people attended our monthly Family Dinner Night and heard from several Special Olympics athletes about their experiences participating in the sporting events throughout the year.

This year’s total collection has to be a record, counting the funds utilized by the Michigan Knights of Columbus to sponsor statewide Special Olympics and other events for our cognitively impaired citizens.

The Lake Orion Knights of Columbus wish to thank the residents of the Lake Orion and Oxford areas for their generosity, and the local merchants for allowing us to collect for Michigan.

A special thanks is given to Kroger Company for allowing us to collect at their three local locations, specifically for letting us inside to warm up.

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Knights of Columbus

Lake Orion