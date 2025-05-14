Kenneth Baert, 66

BAERT, Kenneth William, of Burton, age 66, passed away on May 1, 2025 at home surrounded by family.

A Memorial Mass will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 19, 2025 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 404 North Dayton Street, Davison, MI 48423; Rev. Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski celebrant. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Freeman-Wilner Foundation of Hematology-Oncology Consultants (c/o Tracy, 3577 W. 13 Mile Rd. Suite 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073), STOMA-Oakland County of Michigan UOAA Affiliated Support Group (ASG) #482 (c/o Sarah Mays, 26050 Cathedral, Redford, MI 48239), or The Medical Team Hospice (5406 Gateway Centre Dr. Suite F, Flint, MI 48507).

Ken was born in Detroit, MI on April 8, 1959, son of Raymond A. and Mildred (Giertz) Baert. He married Victoria Gavigan on September 21, 1985 in Spencerport, NY. He attended Ferris State University and graduated in 1981 with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and data processing. He spent many years as an accountant/comptroller then became a certified network engineer and worked as an information systems administrator.

Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, baseball, playing euchre and camping with his family. His greatest passion was as a loving father and husband. Ken was a kind, generous soul with a great sense of humor and a heart full of love for family and all who knew him. He faced his illness with strength and grace and will be missed more than words can express.

Kenneth is survived by his wife and love of his life, Vicky; his adoring children: daughter, Katia and son, Cody; sisters: Christine (Jerry) Pensler, Linda (John) Fonger and brother, Raymond J. Baert; sister-in-law, JoAnn (Tom) Renn; brother-in-law, Chris (Mary) Gavigan; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends – especially Deborah Terry and family, Mike Peplinski, and Joy Gwizdala and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond A. and Mildred Baert; in-laws: Kenneth and Mary Eichas Gavigan; sister-in-law, Cindy Baert; nieces: Lynn Fonger, Vikki Fonger Daddario; and nephew, Scott Fonger.

