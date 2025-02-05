Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Kate Kehrer

Parents: Scott and Kristen Kehrer

GPA: 4.264

Favorite subjects: Choir, History and Psychology

Favorite extracurricular activities: Cultural Outreach, Sources of Strength, Slow-Mo, Youth Action Board, NEHS, NHS, Choir and Orion Township’s Youth Advisory Council.

Hobbies or interests: Singing and reading.

What Kate plans to do after graduation: Study psychology and social work at a university in Michigan.

What Kate is most proud of: Hosting two Culture Night events with over 200 guests at each.

Kate makes the world a better place by: I spread mental health awareness and resources with my Instagram project @stick2mentalhealth.

Where Kate sees herself in 10 to 20 years: Working as a clinical therapist while reforming the mental healthcare system.

What world issues concern Kate: The lack of equal and accessible mental health and suicide prevention resources and healthcare.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The fact that every group and class I’m in is filled with such passionate and inspiring people.

Recommending staff member: Mr. Kevin Kopec.