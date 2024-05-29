Judith Grabowski

Judith A.Grabowski, age 83, passed away at home peacefully on March 25, 2024. She was 83 years old.

Judy was born May 31, 1940 to Frank and Barbara Gibniewski. A lifetime resident of Lake Orion, MI. Her husband, Peter Grabowski preceded her in death in August 2021.

She loved reading, growing beautiful flowers, and cooking. Family and friends meant so much to her as she enjoyed loving and caring for others.

Judy is a graduate of Lake Orion High School and St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing where she fell in love with her patient, Peter and were married for 53 years.

Judy is survived by her children, Jonathan Grabowski of Lake Orion and Anne McDonald (Michele) of Lapeer, her granddaughter Elizabeth Brown of Lapeer.

Judy grew up in Lake Orion with eight sisters. She is survived by Deborah Smith, Jennifer Smith and Elizabeth Gravel. She was preceded in death, Janis Rosczewski, Susan Gray, Cynthia Shuler and Rebecca Kalish.

A memorial mass for Judiith and Peter Grabowski will take place on Friday, May 31, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion at 11 a.m. with a gathering at the American Legion in Lake Orion at noon.