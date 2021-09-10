Judith Ann Van Dellen, 77, of Lake Orion

Judith Ann Van Dellen (nee Bond) of Lake Orion joined Jesus at the age of 77 on Sept. 7, 2021.

Born June 2, 1944 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Judy was the only daughter of Fern and Phyllis Bond, and the younger sister of Gerald Bond.

Judy married her high school sweetheart, Rev. James “Jim” Henry Van Dellen on Aug. 20, 1965.

A 1966 graduate of Western Michigan University, Judy taught in Springfield, Illinois Public Schools before becoming a full time mother to her six children, as well as supporting the ministry of her husband in churches in Cass City, Michigan and Lake Orion. Judy’s life of faith in Christ was evident not only in her employment in a number of church ministries, but even more so in her well-known roles as a Bible Study leader, Christian Speaker and “Prayer Warrior.”

The family rejoices in the fact that Judy has been reunited with Michael, her fourth child, who preceded her in death 25 years ago. We are thankful that she has been freed from the tribulations of body and spirit of this world and now rests in heaven where: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelation 21:4.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Jim, of Lake Orion, and her children, Jim (Penny) of West Bend, Wisconsin; Laura Kohlmeier (Jamie) of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Mark (Chrissy) of Oxford, Michigan; Paul (Kelly) of Howell, Michigan; and Tom (Kristel Lynn) of Oxford, Michigan. She will be missed by her 13 grandchildren.

Judy’s life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1950 S. Baldwin Rd. in Lake Orion at noon on Monday, Sept.13, 2021. Visitation will take place at Sparks-Griffin Funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 from 2-6 p.m., and at Good Shepherd on Sept. 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will take place in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lake Orion or to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society; Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203.

Judy’s family wishes to thank the many friends who enriched her life and who have offered support. We rest in the promise of the Resurrection.

