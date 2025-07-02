Jubilation in Lake Orion!

The aroma of elephant ears and kettle corn wafting in the air, the screams of the young and old alike as the Pirates of the Seven Seas ship first ascends and then plunges, leaving that empty feeling in your stomach.

The ding of game bells and the “awes” of children as they gaze upon the cotton candy. Ah, pure summer jubilation in downtown Lake Orion.

The Lake Orion Lions Club held their annual Jubilee in the village on June 19, offering residents and visitors four days of family-friendly fun.

The Jubilee is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Lions Club. Proceeds from the carnival and accompanying activities support the Lions Club programs, including the club’s annual scholarship program, and general community outreach projects.

For more information, including ways to join the Lions or donate, visit lakeorionlions.org.