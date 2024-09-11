Juan Castro

Juan U. Castro passed away surrounded by his immediate family on Sept. 4, 2024 at Trinity Health Oakland formerly, St. Joseph Hospital, in Pontiac after a heart attack.

Juan was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years Janet. Juan leaves behind his children Robyn Williams and Marc (Lindsey) Castro. Juan also leaves behind his step-daughter Debra (George) Caverly. He will be missed by his grandchildren Kolt (Brad) Caverly, Leasha (Sara) Caverly, Trae Bonds, Zachary Castro, and Blake Schweitzer and great-granddaughter Savannah.

Juan was born to Melchor and Ramona on May 27, 1949 in Pontiac where he was raised and graduated from Pontiac Central High School. Juan was one of 14 children and still remained very close to his remaining siblings: Augustina (Russell) Cree, Gavina Miracle, Michael Castro, Benansio (Irene)Castro, Roque Castro, Luis Castro, and Alfredo(Christina) Castro.

He was preceded in death by his other siblings: Inez Hernandez, Juanita (Ramon) Sanchez, Cipriana Adkins, Cruz (Andrea) Castro, Ascension Castro and Valerie Nava. He really enjoyed being part of a large family and loved his nieces, nephews and extended family greatly.

Juan worked for GM for more than 30 years as a Welder, mainly at General Motors Truck and Bus. He previously had worked for the State of Michigan.

Juan loved spending time with his family. He and the love of his life, Janet, made a beautiful, loving home in Lake Orion, Michigan. They raised their children there and helped raise their grandchildren there later on. Juan really enjoyed his role of grandpa. “Papa Juan” loved showing the kids how to fish and was supportive of them in any way possible. Juan enjoyed spending time with family, had just started traveling a little and had frequent visits to the casinos.

Juan’s visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home at 111 E. Flint St. in Lake Orion at 11 a.m. with a small service following at noon.

Juan will be buried at White Chapel next to his beloved following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester.