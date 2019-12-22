Jozwiak, Chester; 98, formerly of Lake Orion

Chester Jozwiak, age 98, of Edgerton, Wisconsin, formerly of Lake Orion, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at home.

Chester was born in Detroit on Jan. 5, 1921, the son of the late Joseph and Kornelia (Iwanzewska) Jozwiak.

Chester proudly served his country in the US Army Airborne during WWII. He married Jane A. Bielenda on July 25, 1953 in Detroit and she preceded him in death on their anniversary, July 25, 2008.

Chester was a baker and maintenance man for Tasty Bakery in Detroit and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. He moved to Edgerton, Wisconsin to reside with his daughter, Elizabeth, following Jane’s death.

Chester is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth; two grandchildren, Sarah and Hillary (Sarah) Barnes; two great-granddaughters, Karolina and Ingrid Barnes; and his sister, Helen Uygur. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Gerald; and four siblings: Walter, Joseph, Stella, and Sophie.

Family graveside services with full military honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Lake Orion Veteran’s Memorial.

The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Edgerton is assisting the family.

