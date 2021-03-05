Joseph Louis Savard Jr., 88, of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Joseph was born March 1, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Ruth Savard.

He is survived by his wife, Mickey (Ann) Savard, son Joe Savard (Mary), daughters Leslie Lewis (Bert), Julianne Savard, and Michelle Perry (the late Jamie), and bonus children Mike Hudson (Kelly), Carey Gibson (Craig) and Melissa McSweeney (Dan), as well as 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Jerry, and sisters Rose, Virginia and Sue.

While living in Lake Orion, Joe owned the local hardware, Savard & Son. He was also part of the Orion Township Fire Department.

Joe and his family spent some time in California with several interesting work stations, including working in Area 51. Before retiring back to Michigan in 1998, he worked as a Quality Assurance Representative for the U.S. Department of Defense.

There is no immediate service, but a celebration will be planned for later this year.

Donations in his name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

