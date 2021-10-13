Jon Eugene Thomerson, 84, of Colorado (formerly of Lake Orion)

Jon Eugene “Gene” Thomerson passed away in Colorado on October 7, 2021 in the presence of his wife, Ellen Thomerson, and children, Jon Thomerson and Julie Mannina.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ronin and Theo Mannina, his brother, Steve Thomerson of Circleville, Ohio and the families of his deceased siblings, Ann Elsea and Keith Thomerson, as well as Ellen’s siblings and their children and grandchildren.

Gene was born in Winston Salem, NC, grew up in Circleville and Wilmington, Ohio and was a graduate of both Wilmington High School and Wilmington College.

He served in the Army from 1960 to 1963, marrying Ellen in March of 1964.

Gene enjoyed a long career in safety equipment sales, as well as dancing, sailing, woodworking, hiking, travel, and spending time with his family.

He and Ellen were instrumental in founding the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Orion, Michigan and were active members of the United Methodist Church in that community.

After he and Ellen moved to Colorado in 2007 to be nearer to their children and grandchildren, he found new adventure, including regular ski trips with friends in Wyoming and volunteering as a park ranger. He spent many hours hiking the trails with colleagues, offering help to his fellow hikers and attending to any needed repairs along the way.

In Loveland, as in Lake Orion, Gene and Ellen became active members in the community and helped steward many programs, including organizing and collecting funds for the Salvation Army’s Holiday campaign and organizing a forum and showcase for Colorado authors.

They were also active members and leaders in their church, Trinity United Methodist Church of Loveland. Gene particularly enjoyed joining others in the congregation and using his carpentry skills to build wheelchair ramps for seniors and the disabled.

Gene was much loved at home and in the community. He was unfailingly warm and was readily equipped with the sincerest of smiles for every occasion. He was a warm, bright soul, an excellent husband, father and friend, and he will be dearly missed.

A small graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2021 at the Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen, Colorado, followed by a celebration of life at a future date, TBD.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in his name to the Trinity United Methodist Flood Relief Fund by going to https://secure.myvanco.com/YQNY/home or sending a check to the church at 801 N. Cleveland Ave., Loveland, CO 80537.